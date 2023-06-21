 Indore: Man Arrested For Sexually Harassing 6-Yr-Old Daughter
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Man Arrested For Sexually Harassing 6-Yr-Old Daughter

Indore: Man Arrested For Sexually Harassing 6-Yr-Old Daughter

The accused has been arrested by the police and further investigation is underway.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 01:56 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her father in the city, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been arrested by the police and further investigation is underway.

According to the women’s police station in-charge Jyoti Sharma, the woman, who lives in Banganga area, came along with her daughter to the police station and complained that her husband had sexually harassed her daughter a couple of days ago. When the woman came to know about the same, she reached the police station.

A case under the relevant section of the IPC and the POCSO Act have been registered against the man and he was arrested on Tuesday.

Read Also
Indore: Ahilya Ashram Welcomes Students With Tilak On First Day After Summer Vacation
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Man Arrested For Sexually Harassing 6-Yr-Old Daughter

Indore: Man Arrested For Sexually Harassing 6-Yr-Old Daughter

Indore: SBPASS Organising Yoga Practice To Celebrate International Yoga Day

Indore: SBPASS Organising Yoga Practice To Celebrate International Yoga Day

Indore: Fitness Parade For Cops At DRP Lines 

Indore: Fitness Parade For Cops At DRP Lines 

Indore: Labour Dept Files FIR Against A Couple For Physically Abusing 13-Year-Old

Indore: Labour Dept Files FIR Against A Couple For Physically Abusing 13-Year-Old

Indore: 2 Child Labourers Rescued From Fireworks Factory

Indore: 2 Child Labourers Rescued From Fireworks Factory