Indore: Man Arrested For Sexually Harassing 6-Yr-Old Daughter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her father in the city, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been arrested by the police and further investigation is underway.

According to the women’s police station in-charge Jyoti Sharma, the woman, who lives in Banganga area, came along with her daughter to the police station and complained that her husband had sexually harassed her daughter a couple of days ago. When the woman came to know about the same, she reached the police station.

A case under the relevant section of the IPC and the POCSO Act have been registered against the man and he was arrested on Tuesday.

