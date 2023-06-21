6 Quick Yoga Asanas For Healthy & Glowing Skin

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 21, 2023
1. 'Halasana' prepares the ‘field’ of the body and mind for deep rejuvenation. It makes your skin healthy by improving blood flow in the nerves present underneath you face.
2. The Nadi Shodhan pranayama is a breathing technique that helps clear these blocked energy channels, thus calming the mind and allowing skin to breathe better.
3. “Kapalabhati” is a compound word. “Kapala” means “skull”; “bhati” means “to shine or to be lustrous.” This practice is said to “make the skull shine”. Kapalabhati also improves digestion, thus leading to better absorption nutrients...giving you that pink glow!
4. Sarvangasana, also known as the 'Queen of Asanas'. It improves the blood circulation in the body, hence making your skin lustrous!
5. Bhujangasana, the Cobra Pose, gives your body (especially the back), a good stretch that melts your stress away almost instantly! A calmer mind is a must for that shine!
6. Shashankasana or The Hare Pose, improves blood supply to the head and therefore nourishes the eyes and all brain functions. It also acts as a stress-buster...giving your mind and skin much needed-relaxation!
