 Modak Cake, Anyone? Viral Recipe Video Leaves Netizens Chant 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'
Modak Cake, Anyone? Viral Recipe Video Leaves Netizens Chant 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'

The recipe kept the appearance to be very simple. It didn't run as a colorful array of ingredients, but it looked simple and moth-watering. The cake was a Modak touch paying homage to Lord Ganesha's favorite sweet item. Almond flakes and rose petals were added to the cake to finish its look and garnish it.

Rahul M
article-image

A new viral food idea is sweeping social media, captivating the hearts and taste buds of viewers everywhere. So, what's that? It's the Modak Cake...something you might consider giving a try to enjoy the festival season. As Modak is an integral part of Ganesh Utsav, a unique version of the delectable dish has caugh the attention of people and become a hit. The video, which has garnered widespread attention, shows how a talented cake maker crafts an impressive Modak Cake.

The video didn't start from scratch, but it showcased the visually appealing aspect of the recipe. It filmed how a cake base was creatively shaped into a Modak shape and then garnished well. It appeared to be a Rasmalai Modak Cake with a soft base.

The cake maker was seen turning the white base to a pale yellow colour while preparing the dish. Identified as Sandeep Gaur, he added a creamy touch to the preparation. The cake was repeatedly rotated through a specially-designed kitchen tool to craft the Modak Cake for Ganpati Bappa.

It's Viral: Rat Visits Ganesh Pandal In Mira-Bhayander, Prays With Folded Hands Before Eating...
The recipe kept the appearance to be very simple. It didn't run as a colorful array of ingredients, but it looked simple and moth-watering. The cake was a Modak touch paying homage to Lord Ganesha's favorite sweet item. Almond flakes and rose petals were added to the cake to finish its look and garnish it.

The video was originally shared online by the cake maker and reposted by a Mumbai-based content creator named Bithika Badiya, who wrote, "Modak Cake for Ganesh Chaturthi. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi."

Mumbai: Lalbaug Cha Raja From 1934 To 2024, Visuals Go Viral On Social Media
Netizens react

The combination of a beloved traditional dish and a modern dessert impressed netizens and made people cheer for the recipe. Raising the festival spirit, the video made them chant aloud "Ganpati Bappa Morya."

The comments showed how this recipe sparked a wave of enthusiasm to online and made people interested in tasting Modak Cake. As people watched the cake come to life, many commented saying "Yummy" and "Beautiful."

