22-Year-Old Woman Earning ₹60,000 A Month Quits Her Job For THIS Reason; Viral Video

In a time when financial security is often considered the ultimate milestone, a young Indian woman has reminded the internet that health must always come first. A 22-year-old named Upasana recently went viral after posting a candid video about why she decided to walk away from a high-paying job despite earning Rs 60,000 a month.

Check out the viral video:

'I was earning ₹60K a month, but I quit my job'

The now-viral Instagram reel features snippets of her professional routine, narrated in her own voice. In it, she reveals the real reason behind her bold step: “I was earning ₹60K a month, but I quit my job. The work was easy, but it was a night shift, and every third day I faced something or the other—headaches, acidity, low blood pressure or anxiety. By 22, I was already financially secure, but the choice was clear: either money or health.”

Her honesty struck a chord online, especially when she added, “People often say money is temporary; it comes and goes, but if the body breaks down, neither you nor the money will matter. So I chose my health and decided to start over. I don’t know what lies ahead, but let’s see how I come back and make it in life.”

Netizens react

Captioned “unpredictability of life,” the reel has gathered thousands of views and reactions, with users praising her courage. Many related to her experience, with one comment reading, “I’ve been there myself! Wishing you all the best and hoping you achieve everything you deserve. We are all rooting for you.”

Others called her decision inspiring: “It takes real courage to walk away from financial stability for the sake of peace of mind.” Another user admitted, “I faced the same situation. I quit my night shift too, and it truly saved my life.”

One user summed it up: “Money can always be earned again, but once health is lost, it is gone forever.”

Upasana’s story has not only resonated with those in similar struggles but has also sparked conversations about work-life balance, the cost of night shifts, and the importance of choosing long-term health over short-term financial gains.