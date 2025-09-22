Beyond Introvert & Extrovert: Otrovert- What This New Peronality Trait Means?

For decades, the world has divided people into two broad personality types, introverts and extroverts. Introverts are known to recharge through solitude and quiet reflection, while extroverts thrive in the energy of social interaction. But what about those who feel they don’t quite belong to either group? Psychiatrist Dr. Rami Kaminski has introduced a new term for this grey area: the otrovert.

What does it mean to be an Otrovert?

An otrovert is described as someone who does not experience a deep sense of belonging to groups in the way extroverts or introverts typically do. Instead, they focus on forming authentic one-on-one bonds rather than immersing themselves in group dynamics. They can attend social events but often prefer to engage with only a few people instead of mingling widely. According to Dr. Kaminski, otroverts are often independent, creative, and emotionally self-sufficient, making them resilient in the face of challenges.

Distinct traits of an Otrovert

Unlike extroverts who gain energy from being surrounded by people, or introverts who preserve their energy by being alone, otroverts remain relatively unaffected by social situations. They may enjoy being around others but tend to stay on the sidelines, observing rather than fully participating. What sets them apart is their ability to create deep and genuine connections with selective individuals rather than seeking validation from a crowd. They also stand out for their independence and for not experiencing the same sense of fear of missing out that often drives others to stay socially engaged.

How Otroverts differ from Ambiverts

The term “otrovert” may sound similar to “ambivert,” but the two are not the same. Ambiverts display a balance of introversion and extroversion, switching between the two depending on their mood or the situation. In contrast, otroverts consistently feel detached from group identities and rarely adapt themselves to fit into larger circles. They prefer authenticity over adaptability, choosing solitude or small, meaningful circles over popularity and crowd energy.

Historical and modern examples of otroverts

Dr. Kaminski, who outlined this idea in New Scientist and explores it further in his upcoming book The Gift of Not Belonging: How Outsiders Thrive in a World of Joiners, believes that several historical icons reflected otrovert traits. Artists and thinkers like Frida Kahlo, Franz Kafka, Albert Einstein, and Virginia Woolf often stood apart from group belonging while excelling through their individuality and creativity. In today’s world, Canadian actor Lisa Ray has also shared that she identifies with being an otrovert, which shows that the concept resonates across generations.

Looking beyond introverts and extroverts

Personality has long been seen as a spectrum with introverts on one end and extroverts on the other, but the rise of the otrovert challenges that binary view. While the term is still new and not yet fully recognized in psychology, it reflects a growing awareness that individuality often defies traditional labels. For many, identifying as an otrovert feels liberating because it acknowledges that not belonging can also be a powerful way of belonging.