It's Viral: Rat Visits Ganesh Pandal In Mira-Bhayander, Prays With Folded Hands Before Eating Bappa's Modak

Rat Prays To Ganpati Bappa In Mira-Bhayander Pandal | Instagram/Sai Samarpan Cha Raja

At a Ganesh pandal in Mira-Bhayander, devotees came across something astonishing when a rat entered the premises and was spotted worshipping the idol for seconds together. The rat, which is Lord Ganesha's vahana, was seen standing below the feet of Ganpati Bappa and folding its hands in a rare sight. The adorable moment of the rat praying to Bappa before it could take some prasad offered to him was recorded on camera and the footage has now gone viral on social media.

Video: Rat prays at Ganesh pandal

The video opened by showing the rat visiting the pandal and positioning itself next to the stage where Bappa's idol was installed. Standing below his feet, the rat was seen folding its hands and praying to him. The impressive sight was captured in the video which further showed the rat bowing down Bappa and taking away the modak prasad placed at the pandal.

The visuals surfaced from Sai Samarpan Cha Raja's pandal in the Mira-Bhayander area. It showed the rat taking darshan of the Bappa here and praying to him before it could collect some prasad from there.

Video: Mushika vahana eats Bappa's prasad

Read Also Ganesh Utsav: Pawesome Video Of Dog Eating Modak Offered To Ganpati Bappa Goes Viral

Sai Samarpan Cha Raja's video is going viral on social media after the official Instagram page of the respective pandal released the visuals from the special moment online. The videos have already gone viral and caught the attention of devotees. The video showing the mushika vahana praying to Ganpati Bappa at this pandal has hit more than nine million views and the other clip showing it eating a modak has attracted about one lakh views.

Netizens react

People were seen reacting to the video as it went viral. They were in admiration for the gesture displayed by the rat which appeared at the Ganesh pandal and prayed to Bappa before taking away a modak. "Love how animals behave with deities," one said. Others netizens wrote "Ganpati Bappa Morya".

One of the comments reflected on the rat had attracted limelight and 'aww' reactions during these festival days but is often killed by many over nuisance. The comment read, "Guys we are the same people who kill mushak raj. Since it’s Ganpati time we feel the importance. We should value every animal."