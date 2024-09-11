 It's Viral: Rat Visits Ganesh Pandal In Mira-Bhayander, Prays With Folded Hands Before Eating Bappa's Modak
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralIt's Viral: Rat Visits Ganesh Pandal In Mira-Bhayander, Prays With Folded Hands Before Eating Bappa's Modak

It's Viral: Rat Visits Ganesh Pandal In Mira-Bhayander, Prays With Folded Hands Before Eating Bappa's Modak

The rat, which is Lord Ganesha's vahana, was seen standing below the feet of Ganpati Bappa and folding its hands in a rare sight. The adorable moment of the rat praying to Bappa before it could take some prasad offered to him was recorded on camera

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
article-image
Rat Prays To Ganpati Bappa In Mira-Bhayander Pandal | Instagram/Sai Samarpan Cha Raja

At a Ganesh pandal in Mira-Bhayander, devotees came across something astonishing when a rat entered the premises and was spotted worshipping the idol for seconds together. The rat, which is Lord Ganesha's vahana, was seen standing below the feet of Ganpati Bappa and folding its hands in a rare sight. The adorable moment of the rat praying to Bappa before it could take some prasad offered to him was recorded on camera and the footage has now gone viral on social media.

Video: Rat prays at Ganesh pandal

The video opened by showing the rat visiting the pandal and positioning itself next to the stage where Bappa's idol was installed. Standing below his feet, the rat was seen folding its hands and praying to him. The impressive sight was captured in the video which further showed the rat bowing down Bappa and taking away the modak prasad placed at the pandal.

The visuals surfaced from Sai Samarpan Cha Raja's pandal in the Mira-Bhayander area. It showed the rat taking darshan of the Bappa here and praying to him before it could collect some prasad from there.

FPJ Shorts
Video: 8-Ft-Long Python Found At Hotel In Maharashtra's Chandrapur; Later Released In Lohara Forest
Video: 8-Ft-Long Python Found At Hotel In Maharashtra's Chandrapur; Later Released In Lohara Forest
Kolhapur Accident: 3 Youths Die, 4 Injured In Head-On Collision Between Truck & Mahindra Bolero On State Highway; Accused Driver At Large
Kolhapur Accident: 3 Youths Die, 4 Injured In Head-On Collision Between Truck & Mahindra Bolero On State Highway; Accused Driver At Large
Video: Student Punched, Kicked & Beaten With Belt By 3 Seniors At University In Himachal Pradesh’s Solan; Accused Expelled
Video: Student Punched, Kicked & Beaten With Belt By 3 Seniors At University In Himachal Pradesh’s Solan; Accused Expelled
Tamil Nadu TNPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 861 Vacancies Before Midnight! (Direct Link Inside)
Tamil Nadu TNPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 861 Vacancies Before Midnight! (Direct Link Inside)

Video: Mushika vahana eats Bappa's prasad

Read Also
Ganesh Utsav: Pawesome Video Of Dog Eating Modak Offered To Ganpati Bappa Goes Viral
article-image

Sai Samarpan Cha Raja's video is going viral on social media after the official Instagram page of the respective pandal released the visuals from the special moment online. The videos have already gone viral and caught the attention of devotees. The video showing the mushika vahana praying to Ganpati Bappa at this pandal has hit more than nine million views and the other clip showing it eating a modak has attracted about one lakh views.

Netizens react

People were seen reacting to the video as it went viral. They were in admiration for the gesture displayed by the rat which appeared at the Ganesh pandal and prayed to Bappa before taking away a modak. "Love how animals behave with deities," one said. Others netizens wrote "Ganpati Bappa Morya".

One of the comments reflected on the rat had attracted limelight and 'aww' reactions during these festival days but is often killed by many over nuisance. The comment read, "Guys we are the same people who kill mushak raj. Since it’s Ganpati time we feel the importance. We should value every animal."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: 8-Ft-Long Python Found At Hotel In Maharashtra's Chandrapur; Later Released In Lohara Forest

Video: 8-Ft-Long Python Found At Hotel In Maharashtra's Chandrapur; Later Released In Lohara Forest

Yamraj Says 'Another Customer Lost' After X User Shares 'I Quit Smoking' Post

Yamraj Says 'Another Customer Lost' After X User Shares 'I Quit Smoking' Post

It's Viral: Rat Visits Ganesh Pandal In Mira-Bhayander, Prays With Folded Hands Before Eating...

It's Viral: Rat Visits Ganesh Pandal In Mira-Bhayander, Prays With Folded Hands Before Eating...

Suryakumar Yadav's Epic Catch In T20 WC Final Transformed Into Thematic Spectacle By Ganesh Pandal...

Suryakumar Yadav's Epic Catch In T20 WC Final Transformed Into Thematic Spectacle By Ganesh Pandal...

VIDEO: Huge Python Spotted Near West Delhi School; Internet Asks, 'Is City Turning Into Jungle?'

VIDEO: Huge Python Spotted Near West Delhi School; Internet Asks, 'Is City Turning Into Jungle?'