 Ganesh Utsav: Pawesome Video Of Dog Eating Modak Offered To Ganpati Bappa Goes Viral
Despite being an old video, it continues to impress netizens and leave in them awe.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 06:02 PM IST
Dog's love for Ganpati Bappa | Instagram/StreetanimalsofMumbai

An adorable video that is going viral on the internet records a dog's interaction with Ganpai Bappa. Yes, you read hat right. It captured the animal approaching Bappa's idol installed at a house and then starring it him for a while. Soon, the doggo ate the prasad offered to Lord Ganesha. Despite being an old video, it continues to impress netizens and leave in them awe.

The video was uploaded on Instagram by a page dedicated to street dogs and animals, however, the dog featured in the video seemed to be a pet dog. The dog was seen impressively looking at Bappa as if it were communicating something with him heartfully. "Guess who couldn't resist Modak," read the caption of the video suggesting the dog to be a foodie craving for some dessert.

The dog was initially seen leaning its head towards the Ganesha idol and moving his foreleg towards Bappa. After touching the idol and taking his blessings, or say permission, the doggo consumed a modak offered to the Lord.

article-image

"Guess who couldn’t resist the modak meant for Ganpati Bappa? 🐶🍬 Caught this little mischief-maker stealing a sweet offering right in front of the Lord himself!" the Instagram page captioned the video. "Bappa must have been smiling at this act of innocence. After all, even our furry friends love modaks," it added.

The adorable video has gone viral on the social media platform and won the hearts of thousands of people online. "This made my day," people said while getting impressed with the dog's admiration and love towards Bappa. Some of the comments also read, "Ganpati Bappa Morya."

