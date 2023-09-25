WATCH: Doggy Takes 'Permission' From Ganpati Bappa To Eat Modak Prasad; Pawesome Video Goes Viral | Instagram

An adorable video went viral on social media showing a pet dog seated next to the installed Ganesh idol, cuddling Him, and purportedly asking permission to eat the modak offered to the Lord. The clip showed the doggy cutely petting Lord Ganesh and having the modak prasad.

It was shared on Instagram with the caption, "He asked for permission first, by touching feet (sic)." The internet called him the "cutest modak chor." WATCH VIDEO

Video goes viral

In lesser than a week's time, the Instagram reel received thousands of likes and attracted six million views. Animal lovers were impressed with the doggy's gesture towards Lord Ganesh. The chant "Ganpati Bappa Morya" echoed in the comments section as netizens reacted to the video praising it.

Ganesh Utsav 2023

Lord Ganesh devotees are vibing in the festival mood of Ganesh Utsav 2023. People across India and the Indian diaspora living abroad are celebrating the auspicious occasion dedicated to Lord Ganesh this month, which started with Ganesh Chathurthi on September 19. It runs forward marking a celebration period of ten days till Anant Chathurdasi on September 28. While enjoying this festival, people go Pandal hopping to seek the blessings of the Lord and enjoy the vibe.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)