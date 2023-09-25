Ganesh Utsav 2023: Kantara-Themed Ganpati Bappa From Anantapur Goes Viral (WATCH) |

Ganesh Utsav holds a special significance in India as devotees setup pandals to worship the Lord. In recent days, the Ganesh idols installed in one's homes and societies have received a creative touch which attracts more people to visit the premises and take Ganpati Bappa's divine blessings. One of the idols installed at a Ganesh Pandal in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh has attracted the attention of people after visuals from there surfaced online. The reason behind it going viral was the Ganesh Murti that took inspiration from the film Kantara-popularised Bhoota Kola. WATCH VIDEO:

Kantara-themed Ganesha

The Kannada film Kantara threw light on the traditional rituals and celebrations of the tribal groups and weaved contemporary issues with Tulu legends and folklore. It narrated and showed visuals of the magical 'Bhoota Kola' art form, a special way of spirit worship in coastal regions of Karnataka.

The Ganesh Pandal in Buddappa Nagar of the region took inspiration from the traditional art form and created a Ganpati idol resembling a Bhoota Kola artist. Those who watched the film or had the fortune to witness the traditional in reality hailed the Kantara-themed Ganesh idol installed there. Also, as visuals from the Pandal were shared on social media, netizens praised the look of the unique Ganpati Bappa in the comments section with 'heart' and 'prayer' emojis.

Ganesh Utsav 2023

India is celebrating the auspicious festival dedicated to Lord Ganesh this month. The occasion started on September 19 with Ganesh Chathurthi and is followed by a celebration period of ten days till Anant Chathurdasi on September 28. During this time of the year, people go Pandal hopping to seek the blessings of the Lord and enjoy the vibe.