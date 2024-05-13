Delhi Woman Reacts On Seeing 'Reminder To Call Maa' After Opening Zomato App

Woman unhappy over Zomato's 'Reminder To Call Maa' | X

On International Mother's Day (May 12), several brands reached out to their customers with a message related to the special occasion. It was learned that Zomato updated its loading page on the app with a message on Mother's Day, which was a gentle reminder for people to ring their moms and strike a heartfelt conversation. While many loved what the food delivery app did, one of the users on X responded otherwise.

Identified as Soumya, a working woman from Saket, Delhi, expressed not feeling good about how the app tried adding a personal feel to the shopping experience. "Can you stay out of our personal lives. Please do not go overboard with celebrations such as these," she tweeted.

Check X post below

Hello @zomato, how about you stop with things like "Reminder: call maa". Some of us are grieving the loss of mums. Others are struggling with poor relationships with parents. Can you stay out of our personal lives. Please do not go overboard with celebrations such as these. — Sowmya (@rosesfortweets) May 13, 2024

In her 'unpopular opinion,' the Delhi woman reacted to how the text 'Reminder to call maa' that surfaced after opening the Zomato app made her feel uncomfortable, while laying down that many others could have also got disturbed by the message.

Here you go. This is what pissed me off. pic.twitter.com/ZLj2gdC3SB — Sowmya (@rosesfortweets) May 13, 2024

In her X post, she suggested why the words could have unintentionally hurt someone or made them sad, and said, "Some of us are grieving the loss of mums. Others are struggling with poor relationships with parents." Meanwhile, she mentioned that the simple text personally "pissed her off."

Internet reacts

No sooner, the internet reacted to Soumya's post. While her point of view could be considered, netizens majorly continued to support the brands and their messages which were customised over occasions.

"A person at Zomato is simply doing his/her job, the onus lies on us if we want to consume or not. there is always a mute/stop notification option in every digital marketing content you consume," read a reply by a username who described himself as a "Digital Brand Architect" on X. "Folks will crib about everything, you might’ve issues but there are many others (probably more than you) who appreciate these gestures," added another.

However, a couple of people agreed with the Zomato user's remarks about these apps getting a little personal. One of the replies, read, "These companies have become far too comfortable and intrusive."