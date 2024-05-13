Peak Bengaluru Things: Tomato Seller At Local Market Hangs Photo Of Angry Woman Next To Vegetable Cart, Pic Goes Viral

Photo Of Angry Woman Goes Viral From Bengaluru Market | X

Still visit a vegetable market instead of ordering the groceries online? You might then seen sabjiwalas placing small photos or idols of gods near their products, fixing colourful gelatin papers on their torch or bulb, lighting an agarbatti to shoo away insects, and so on. While you might have many more interesting observations, here's something you can't really miss. A local market in Bengaluru carried a huge photo of an angry woman, which is going viral on social media.

Check X post below

I am so glad I stepped out today pic.twitter.com/nJx6PZUuUV — Niharika 🌌 (@Niharika__rao) May 10, 2024

More about the angry woman's pic which is now viral

You may call this a peak Bengaluru thing where a tomato seller at a local market in the Kathriguppe area of the city hung a large photo of an angry woman dressed in a saree and big red bindi. While it is unclear who she really is, the internet claims the photo to be effective in warding off evil energy.

Identified as Niharika Rao had stepped out to the market to buy some vegetables when she spotted his striking photo next to a cart of tomatoes. She couldn't keep this to herself. She posted it on X, and it went viral with more than a lakh views.

As the image rolled out on the internet attracting the attention of X users, Niharika tried to soothe her curiosity by asking people if they have any details about the woman featured in the photo. "It is only a conceptual painting," said one while ruling out that it depicts a real person. "There’s no story tbh, it’s to ward off evil eyes. This photo became a trend and is placed in many other shops too," wrote another.