Normal Day in Bengaluru! Man books an Uber auto during peak hours; the waiting time stuns netizens

How much time will you wait for your cab or auto? The answer might be 10–20 minutes, but in a surprising incident, a man's waiting time was 71 minutes during peak hours. Yes, you heard it right! The incident occurred in Bengaluru, the IT hub of the country.

The city touted as the Silicon Valley of India faces traffic congestion, as one of its major challenges.

There are far too many jokes about how difficult it is to access any form of transportation during rush hour in the city. People have too many complaints, especially while travelling from the outskirts of the city to the offices.

Twitter user Anushank Jain shared a screenshot of the auto ride he requested on the Uber app. In the picture, it can be seen that an auto driver accepted the ride. “Huge respect for him if he actually shows up. #peakbengaluru,” read the caption.

In the screenshot shared by Jain, the auto appeared 24 kilometers away, and the waiting time was shown as 71 minutes. At that time, one can easily reach another city in India.

Well, the driver was not crazy, of course, and he promptly cancelled the ride request. Jain mentioned the same in a reply.

The post has gone viral on social media and received many comments from stunned netizens.

"You are lucky, I couldn't book even a single #uberauto in Bangalore from last week," wrote an user.

"Normal Day in Bengaluru," wrote another user.

