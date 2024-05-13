Video: Man Performs Risky Bike Stunt While Recreating 'Pushpa Pushpa' Hook Step From Allu Arjun's Upcoming Film Pushpa: The Rule

Bike Stunt For 'Pushpa Pushpa' Reel | Instagram

The 'Pushpa Pushpa' song from Allu Arjun's upcoming movie Pushpa: The Rule has nailed a dance trend on Instagram. Of the many videos that were posted in this regard, one reel showed a man performing the hook steps on a moving bike. He recorded himself recreating the popular dance moves in a form of a bike stunt.

Watch viral video below

Here's all you need to know

The video showed the man identified as Amit Verma ditching the usual seating. Neither did he occupy his rider position, nor did he hold his hands on the bike controls. Verma calmly settled on the two-wheeler's back seat, laying down to pose and recreate the dance moves in a risky manner.

In his adventurous reel, he was seen grooving to the 'Pushpa Pushpa' song on a road. He didn't do that on a stand still bike, but performed the hook steps while the bike was moving. From the foot twists to classic hand movements, and even the viral Pushpa hand wave across the face, the biker did them all while resting on his bike instead of actively riding it.

'Pushpa' bike stunt video hits 40K views

Being uploaded on Instagram this May, the dance-cum bike stunt reel has went viral on the social media platform. It has attracted more than five million views and 40,000 likes.

Risky reel ignores road safety norms

While netizens appreciated this 'next-level' performance, such acts are noted to be a violation of road safety norms. Only a few internet users pointed out at him and commented the reel to be a dangerous attempt. So far, the clip didn't draw the attention of police officials over the reckless act involving hands-free riding and the overall bike stunt.