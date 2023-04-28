Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty attends Bhoota Kola Festival before starting film’s shoot (WATCH)

Rishab Shetty, the Kannada actor-director, has once again sought the blessings of the deity Panjurli Daiva before the shoot of the prequel of his successful film, Kantara.

The Bhoota Kola festival, which is based on local deities, Panjurli, and the celebration of Bhoota Kola, has been the inspiration for the film.

The festival not only connected with the audience across India but also worldwide. Rishab shared the video of him attending the festival on his Instagram handle.

Rishab Shetty at The Bhoota Kola Festival

Rishab's Instagram handle also showcased a video in which he could be seen seeking Daiva's blessings along with the Kantara team. In the caption, he talked about the need to surrender to nature.

He wrote, "You surrender to the nature & worship the God, who has bestowed you with such success n freedom in life. #Kantara team could witness divine in relaity and also blessed by Daiva!”

What he said about the film going on floors

The actor-director has announced that a prequel to Kantara is in the works. Rishab stated that the work on the prequel is going on and he is executing the procedure of developing ideas for the prequel right now. He confirmed that the prequel would go on the floor later this year.

Rishab said in a statement, “I visualised the idea in my mind when I was filming Kantara as its history is more deeper. Right now, we are in between digging for more details to complete the writing part.”

About Kantara

Kantara, which was released in 2022, emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year, making Rishab Shetty one of the biggest stars in the Kannada film industry.

The film showcased the local deities and the celebration of Bhoota Kola, which is unique to the region. With the announcement of the prequel, fans of Rishab Shetty and Kantara are eagerly waiting for more details about the film.

The success of Kantara and Rishab's reverence towards the local deities showcase his deep-rooted connection to his roots and culture. His commitment to showcasing local traditions and customs through his films has won him a special place in the hearts of his fans.

With the prequel of Kantara in the works, Rishab Shetty is all set to continue his legacy of portraying the rich culture and traditions of Karnataka through his films.