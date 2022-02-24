Minister Piyush Goyal celebrates India's 10th Unicorn with Bhuban Badyakar's 'Kacha Badam' reference

Union Mininster Piyush Goyal took to Twitter with "Kacha Badam" reference while reacting to the software firm Hasura's entery in the Unicorn club. “Another 'Kacha Badam' becomes 'Pakka'. India adds its Tenth Unicorn in just 53 days," read his social media post.

Goyal had caught caught attention over the internet for using the trending beat to convey a message on a topical subject. A day after India recieved its tenth unicorn in 2022, the Minister of Commerce and Industry shared a meme featuring images of now viral peanut seller Bhuban Badyakar.

The tweeted and Kooed image showed the West Bengal based singer in a transformed avatar over titles 'Before' and 'After'. The photo in 'Before' section showed the man in a simple attire at a village, while the “After” photo reflected the click of Bhuban da in a rockstar avatar.

See post, here:

Earlier this month, in a reply to the Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had informed that as many as 44 unicorns have been identified in India between 2020 and 2021, which created wealth for India.

According to reports, Hasura on Tuesday mentioned that it had secured $100 million in funding round led by Greenoaks with participation from existing investors Nexus Venture Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Vertex Ventures. The round ‘Series C' pushes the total capital raised by the brand to $136.5 million and the company's valuation to $1 billion, making it to join the unicorn league.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 05:50 PM IST