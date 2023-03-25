 Mimicry artist stages Instagram Live as Rakhi Sawant; watch viral video
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralMimicry artist stages Instagram Live as Rakhi Sawant; watch viral video

Mimicry artist stages Instagram Live as Rakhi Sawant; watch viral video

The mimicry artist and Instagram influencer has been identified as Analee Cerejo.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 05:53 PM IST
article-image
Mimicry artist stages Instagram Live as Rakhi Sawant; netizens react to viral video |

Rakhi Sawant fans would know that the actress often goes live on Instagram to engage her audience. Recreating the moment of how Rakhi streams live and chats with her fans and followers online, a mimicry artist and Instagram influencer named Analee Cerejo shared a reel. In the video, Analee stages the scene when "Rakhi Sawant goes LIVE."

WATCH

Read Also
'Vegan, gluten free menu please...': Mimicry artist pranks Pizza order in Alia Bhatt's voice
article-image

The reel was captioned, "Live from Lollywood". And it showed the content creator trying to reply like the actress with words like "Jejus", "my God" and more. Also, she can be seen nailing the "I love you" reaction, the way Rakhi says it, in the staged live session. Netizens praised her work and commented, "Yaarrr oscar laao yaar (someone give her an Oscar) (sic)."

Apart from Rakhi Sawant, Analee has also gone viral for trying her vocal skills on former actress and politician Jaya Bachchan. She has even tried mimicking Usha Uthup, Alka Yagnik, Janhvi Kapoor, and a few others.

Take a look at some video below

Read Also
WATCH: Jaya Bachchan TROLLED for disrespectfully pointing finger at Vice President of India & Rajya...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Afghan female entrepreneur teaches girls in ‘secrecy’ under Taliban rule

Afghan female entrepreneur teaches girls in ‘secrecy’ under Taliban rule

Mimicry artist stages Instagram Live as Rakhi Sawant; watch viral video

Mimicry artist stages Instagram Live as Rakhi Sawant; watch viral video

When Moon nearly kisses Venus: Sky watchers share stunning images of rare celestial occultation on...

When Moon nearly kisses Venus: Sky watchers share stunning images of rare celestial occultation on...

Feeling sleepy? Watch video of a lazy sheep that's gone viral to get relatable vibes

Feeling sleepy? Watch video of a lazy sheep that's gone viral to get relatable vibes

Alien comet 'Oumuamua has strange acceleration; Scientists explain why

Alien comet 'Oumuamua has strange acceleration; Scientists explain why