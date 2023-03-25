Mimicry artist stages Instagram Live as Rakhi Sawant; watch viral video

Mimicry artist stages Instagram Live as Rakhi Sawant; netizens react to viral video |

Rakhi Sawant fans would know that the actress often goes live on Instagram to engage her audience. Recreating the moment of how Rakhi streams live and chats with her fans and followers online, a mimicry artist and Instagram influencer named Analee Cerejo shared a reel. In the video, Analee stages the scene when "Rakhi Sawant goes LIVE."

WATCH

The reel was captioned, "Live from Lollywood". And it showed the content creator trying to reply like the actress with words like "Jejus", "my God" and more. Also, she can be seen nailing the "I love you" reaction, the way Rakhi says it, in the staged live session. Netizens praised her work and commented, "Yaarrr oscar laao yaar (someone give her an Oscar) (sic)."

Apart from Rakhi Sawant, Analee has also gone viral for trying her vocal skills on former actress and politician Jaya Bachchan. She has even tried mimicking Usha Uthup, Alka Yagnik, Janhvi Kapoor, and a few others.

Take a look at some video below