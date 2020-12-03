Meme wale 'Chachaji': When MDH owner 'Mahashay' Dharampal Gulati became a viral sensation

'Mahashay' Dharampal Gulati, the owner and the face of the iconic spices brand MDH died on Thursday at the age of 98. Gulati was the face of his spices brand 'Mahashian Di Hatti', popularly known by its abbreviated name MDH, and featured on its packets as well as in its advertisements.
Old or young, all of us have seen many advertisements of MDH over the years from Doordarshan days. While 'Mahashay' Dharampal dominated the early TV scene with his catchy 'asli masale sach-sach, M-D-H, MDH', he remained equally popular in the internet era.
Back in 2017, MDH 'Chachaji' became a viral sensation and memes featuring him were all over the internet. Most of these memes were centred around his old age, and his supposed "immortality". Some of these memes came back on Thursday, as a tribute to 'Mahashay' Gulati, while some new memes mourned his death.
Here are some memes on MDH owner 'Mahashay' Dharampal Gulati that went viral years ago:
Twitterati on Thursday paid rich tribute to Dharampal Gulati with new memes:
According to MDH website, he was born on March 27, 1923 in Sialkot in undivided India. Dharampal left school before completing 5th class. He set up a small business with his father 'Mahashay' Chunnilal in 1937 and later joined the parental business of spices under the name of 'Mahashian Di Hatti'. The family was popularly known as ‘Deggi Mirch Wale‘ people in Sialkot.
After partition, Gulati migrated to Delhi, purchased a Tonga and drove it from New Delhi Railway Station to Qutab Road and Karol Bagh to Bara Hindu Rao to earn his living. Later, he sold his tonga, bought a small shop and started his business of spices under the banner of 'Mahashian Di Hatti of Sialkot Deggi Mirch Wale‘ which later became a multi-billion rupee empire of MDH.
The company was officially set up in Delhi in 1959 after Gulati legally purchased land in Kirti Nagar and started the manufacturing unit.‘Mahashay’ Dharampal Gulati was named the FMCG sector's highest paid CEO in 2017 with Rs 21 crore as annual salary. Besides his Rs 1500-crore spices empire, the family also runs a charitable trust which has about 20 schools and a hospital.
