'Inspiring entrepreneur, lively soul': Tributes pour in for MDH owner 'Mahashay' Dharampal Gulati

"India's most inspiring entrepreneur, MDH owner Dharm Pal Mahashay passed away this morning. I have never met such an inspiring and lively soul. May his soul rest in peace," Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said.

"Mahashay Dharampal ji was a jovial man. He had a youth-like energy whenever he met. It was the result of his hard work that he built the country's largest company of spices after coming to India from Pakistan at the time of partition and driving a tonga. Inspiration to many, he has left us forever," BJP leader Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga said.

"Sad ...Dharampal ji was a member of almost every Indian Family. Om Shanti," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said in a tweet.