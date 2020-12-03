From losing everything in partition to building India's biggest spices brand: Inspirational journey MDH owner Dharmpal Gulati

Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, the owner of the iconic spices brand MDH (Mahashian Di Hatti), passed away on Thursday.

Gulati has been the face of the spice company for years, featuring in its advertisements.

From losing everything in the partition to building India's biggest spices brand, Gulati's journey was indeed an inspiration for many. Here's all you need to know about 'the spice king of India'.