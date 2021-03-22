Meet Raj Shamani, 24-year-old entrepreneur who has become internet's favourite motivational speaker

Favourite books

'Rich Dad Poor Dad', Brain Tracy’s 'Get Smart', one of the best books I have read and third would be 'Crushing it by Gary Vaynerchuk'."

An advice for teenagers on how to save money.

I would rather say, learn to earn money and then invest the money instead of thinking about how to save money. Because, if you are saving money, you are losing money.

You need to invest money in the right places because, with the rising inflation, if you just keep on saving money, you will lose it.

The best tip is to figure out how much you are making every month, it can be your profits, salary or pocket money from your parents.

Then, have this auto credit system that 10 per cent of whatever you are making automatically goes to investment. No matter how much you earn, at least 10 per cent should go in investment. That's how you can save money and secure your future.