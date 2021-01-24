'Arnold Schwarzenegger has been a huge source of inspiration to my life': Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps

From a freshly out of school, young engineering student to becoming a huge media sensation, YouTube star Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps' journey has been inspirational to say the least! He rose to fame for creating positive content that originally dealt with documenting his fitness journey on his YouTube channel back in 2015. Now, his videos not only surround fitness, but also venture into varied topics like entrepreneurship, men’s fashion, grooming and most importantly, sensitive topics like mental health.

Today, Ranveer has three YouTube channels - BeerBiceps, Ranveer Allahbadia and The Ranveer Show Clips. The Ranveer Show, which is currently no. 1 on Spotify, is India’s first long-format podcast with an aim to dig deep into the mindset of successful and path-breaking individuals. Ranveer has collaborated with international icon Arnold Schwarzenegger, actors Priyanka Chopra, Saif Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurana, Ritesh Agarwal of Oyo Rooms and many more.

In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Ranveer Allahbadia spoke about his biggest inspiration, mental health, the importance of taking risks and more.

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

Tell us something about your username BeerBiceps. Where did the idea come from?

Initially, the concept was to only run a fitness channel where we promoted the Healthy Fitness idea, not becoming obsessed with fitness, but enjoying your fitness journey and at the same time having fun. That's why BeerBiceps was planned and overtime was just the name that stuck around as it was catchy.