Mangalore mein Katiawadi dance! South Indian duo grooves to Alia Bhatt's 'Dholida'

It has been a while since the Alia Bhatt starter Gangubai Kathiawadi made to the big screen, however, the movie vibes are still in the air.

In the Instagram reel shared by Veena and Raunak Puthran, we can see the two enjoying the vibrant dance beat from the film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Similar to Alia who plays Gangu in the film, the lady in the video is dressed in a saree and the male has pulled on a white kurta. Both recreate the energy from the "Dholida" beat with the vibes syncing to that of another song from the Bollywood release "Meri Jaan."

"Mangalore mein Katiawaadi dance," read the post caption. Since uploaded a few days ago, the clip has won hearts of netizens with thousands of views and multiple comments. Watch:

The film was the first collaboration between Sanjay Leela Bhansali, known for films such as "Devdas", "Bajirao Mastani" and "Padmaavat", and Bhatt.

Based on a chapter from S Hussain Zaidi's book "Mafia Queens of Mumbai", "Gangubai Kathiawadi" was backed by Bhansali Productions and Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited.

The film had its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival in February. It hit Netflix on April 26.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 12:22 PM IST