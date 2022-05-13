Watch: Dancing Dad grooves to Salman Khan's 'Jeena ke ha chaar din' with towel

Ricky Pond, the US Dancing Dad, needs no introduction. You've probably seen him on Instagram or in the news and wondered at some point how unapologetically and confidently he dances. His dancing and style can immediately relax you and make you want to dance as well.

In his most recent Instagram video, he can be seen dancing to Salman Khan's song "Jeena ke ha Chaar Din." He has performed the song's hook step with a towel, and netizens are in awe.

The song "Jeena ke hai chaar din" is from the Mujhsa Shaadi Karogi movie, and the song is sung by Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chouhan.

The video has received over 75K views and more than 6,000 likes.It was captioned as

"Jeene Ke hai Chaar Din

This was to fun not to repost this.

Like comment and share follow me @ricky.pond for more wholesome entertainment

I think I embarrass the kids on this one they drew the line in the sand and I crossed it.

Here's another song for all the Salman Khan Fans. I hope everyone will like it "

