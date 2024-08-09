Man Tries Chocolate With Bitter Gourd Aka Karela, THIS Is How Netizens Reacted To Bizarre Recipe

Chocolate With Bitter Gourd | Instagram

What if we ask you for a dessert date and offer you something with a touch of bitter gourd? You might ask how does the vegetable stand for a dessert, but let us tell you about a bizarre dish that has caught attention and gone viral on social media. It's "bitter gourd chocolate" which blends chocolate bites with the bitter veggie. Would you give it a try?

Chocolate with karela, really?

Influencer Calvin Lee uploaded a video on his Instagram page showing how he tried this dish that infused chocolate with some chunks of bitter gourd. In his food experiment, he filmed himself preparing and eating the chocolate dish containing bitter gourd. While you might be either disgusted or curious how could someone add karela to one's chocolate, Lee did it already. In his video, he was seen combing the two ingredients to make his bowl of food.

"Looks pretty promising"

"Let's try bitter gourd chocolate," Lee's recent reel said as it showed him illustrating its recipe. To begin with, he placed a chocolate bar into a bowl of chopped bitter gourd pieces and then let the food melt into the microwave. A while later, when he opened the kitchen tool and gave his dish a look, he found it to have taken an interesting shape. "Looks pretty promising," he said at the first glance.

Did the influencer enjoy what he cooked? As he tasted the dish, he noted the chocolate had hit a different note of bitterness. "Wow the bitterness omg" was reaction he gave after trying the karela chocolate mix. He pointed out that the dish would be best enjoyed by those who love dark chocolate and said it was "Dark chocolate, but 100 times more bitter."

Netizens react

While he didn't give a big no to the bizarre food preparation, here's how netizens reactions to it. Surprisingly, people didn't troll him this time. They seemed to give the dish some consideration. "Wow dark bitter chocolate," read a comment that gave the "wow" expression on the reel.

Another, meanwhile, dropped a face heart emoji with a thumbs up. However, only a few weren't pleased by the dish and they asked Lee what made him even think about creating something like this. "Who hurt you," they asked noting Lee's interest towards exploring unusual food combinations.