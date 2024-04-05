'Vada Pav With Gutka Flavour': Delhi’s Famous Vada Pav Girl Trolled After THIS Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

A video of Chandrika Gera Dixit, popularly known as 'Delhi’s Vada Pav girl,' is going viral on social media for all the wrong reasons.

In the video posted on X, Dixit can be seen displaying stitches inside her mouth to show her resilience despite hardships, however, netizens criticised her for alleged lapses in hygiene while preparing food and for touching the food with the same finger used to show the stitches in her mouth.

Bhai ye itne camera ke samne Aisa kar Rahi , camera band hota hoga to kya ho karti hogi 🤮🤮 pic.twitter.com/AbYmvxgB2D — Byomkesh (@byomkesbakshy) April 4, 2024

While some mocked the incident, others expressed disgust, with some even tagging relevant authorities to take action against Dixit.

Reacting to the video one X user, Byomkesh said," Bhai ye itne camera ke samne Aisa kar Rahi , camera band hota hoga to kya ho karti hogi"

Another user Indrajeet simply wrote, "Saliva special Vada Pav"

"Taake muh mein lage hain to khadi rehke meherbaani kar rahi hai, achchha hua pair nahi tutaa is nautankibaaz aurat ka," said Archana.

An X user @kuldeep0401 tagged Delhi police and asked them to take approprte action against Dixitt. In a post on the microblogging site he said, "@DelhiPolice @MoHFW_INDIA Kindly take appropriate action."

@babita sharma asked why are people giving her Rs 50 for this vada pav. "abey yaar chiii....eske 50 rs de rahe hain log."

@PankajBadwal1 wrote, "Vada pav with gutka flavour."

An overexpressive @jitendr88729501 wrote, "Chiiiiii... Chiiiiii.... Chiiiiiiiiiii... Chiiiiiii.... Yakkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk.... Aaaaa Thuuuuuuuu"

"Relax guys aaj chutney khatam ho gayi te isliye saliva laga diya," wrote @KantaThombre.

Dixit gained attention last month when she claimed that authorities had threatened to dismantle her stall named "Mumbai ka famous Vada Pav" (The Authentic Vada Pav), is situated in Sainik Vihar, located in Northwest Delhi's Pitampura area. A video of her emotional breakdown during a call with authorities spread widely on the internet. She also faced criticism for what some perceived as rude behavior toward customers, as seen in another viral video on Tuesday.

For many, Dixit symbolises courage and resilience, as she continues to operate her business despite the looming threat of closure. While standing up to authorities to support her family, which includes her husband Yash Gera and child, she has had to relocate from her original location.

Nonetheless, Dixit continues to attract a growing number of people who support her cause through Instagram.