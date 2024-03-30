Delhi Viral Video: Police Barricade Set On Fire To Make Instagram Reel With 'Gold-Plated' Pickup Truck; 1 Arrested |

New Delhi: Delhi police arrested one person on Saturday after a video circulated on social media showing young individuals setting fire to a barricade of Delhi Police to make an Instagram reel. Interestingly, the same gold-plated Isuzu D Max pickup truck which was used to block the Paschim Vihar flyover for shooting a reel a day ago, was seen in the new viral video.

In the viral video, one can see the social media influencer setting the Delhi police barricade on fire. The gold-plated pickup truck can be seen parked just behind the barricade, flashing red & blue lights as seen in the frame of the video. The influencer then can be seen walking around and posing with the car as the fire continues to engulf the barricade. The video serves as a proof that the alleged influencer has no fear of the police, as seen in the text written in the video.

An FIR was lodged at Nihal Vihar police station on Friday, leading to the arrest of the individual identified in the video, said reports. Further efforts to arrest the other suspects are underway, said Delhi Police while speaking on the matter.

Another Viral Video Posted Just A Day Ago

Just a day ago, another viral video circulated on social media depicting the 'social media influencer' causing traffic disruption on the Paschim Vihar flyover with his lavish gold-plated pickup truck, sparking widespread outrage among netizens. The video showcases the Isuzu D Max pickup truck, extravagantly adorned in gold paint, parked in the middle of the flyover, with two individuals stepping out to pose for an Instagram reel.

As the footage progresses, one of the men is seen driving the pickup truck with the driver's door open, dangerously manoeuvring through the busy road while posing for the camera. The reckless behaviour depicted in the video garnered strong criticism by the netizens along with demands for stringent action against the influencer responsible.

Netizens Demand Strict Action

Netizens took to social media platforms to express their condemnation, labelling the influencer as 'chapris' and urging authorities, including the Delhi police and Home Minister Amit Shah, to take action against the self-proclaimed social media star.

The viral reel was originally posted on Instagram by a social media influencer known as 'Pradeep Dhakajaat', who is renowned for flaunting his opulent lifestyle, including extravagant gold jewellery and expensive cars, to his followers. Dhakajaat's Instagram account boasts 709 posts and over 71,000 followers, with the viral video captioned 'Roadblock.'