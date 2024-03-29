Delhi Viral Video: Social Media Influencer Blocks Paschim Vihar Flyover Using 'Gold-Plated' Pickup Truck To Make Instagram Reel; Netizens Demand Strict Action |

New Delhi: A video has gone viral on social media showing a social media influencer creating a traffic disruption on the Paschim Vihar flyover with his expensive pickup truck. The video has sparked major outrage on the internet with netizens demanding strict action against the influencers.

In the viral video, one can see an Isuzu D Max pickup truck parked on the Paschim Vihar flyover. Interestingly, the expensive pickup truck is adorned in gold paint, making it look even more flashy and eye-catching. Two men can be seen getting off the pickup truck after parking it right in the middle of the road on the flyover. They can be seen posing in front of the pickup truck for the Instagram reel.

Later in the video, one of them can be seen driving the pickup truck with the driver door opened. He can be seen posing for the camera while driving and then driving the car recklessly further on the busy road. The video has gone viral on various social media platforms garnering widespread criticism among the netizens.

Netizens Demand Strict Action

Netizens can be seen reacting to the viral video and demanding strict action against the influencer involved in making the viral reel. Some of them termed the influencer as 'chapris' and also tagged the Delhi police and Home Minister Amit Shah seeking action against the self-proclaimed social media star.

Delhi police under center? @AmitShah @narendramodi Sahi hain Vikas Viksit Bharat — Nishanth Reddy (@tnishanthr) March 29, 2024

Bhai pulice walo, pakro chhaprio ko — Ketan Desai (@KetanDe09339291) March 28, 2024

@HMOIndia @AmitShah sir kuch action lijiye aur janta ko btaye kya action liya gya — 🇮🇳vikram singh bisht (@bisht013viren) March 28, 2024

Who Is The Influencer Seen In The Viral Video?

The viral video was posted as a reel on social media platform Instagram. The reel was shared by a social media influencer with the username Pradeep Dhakajaat. The influencer is known for showcasing his flamboyant lifestyle through his posts on Instagram. He is usually seen showing off his gold jewellery and expensive cars giving an idea of his luxurious lifestyle to his followers.

The social media account of Pradeep Dhakajaat on Instagram has 709 posts with over 71,000 followers. While the viral video in this case was posted by him nearly 16 hours ago with 'Roadblock' as the caption. The video has gained over 65,000 views and over 4,400 likes in the meantime after upload.