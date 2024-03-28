VIDEO: Noida Girls, Partner Arrested For Making Obscene Holi Videos On Moving Scooter & Inside Delhi Metro | Twitter

Noida: The girls who came to the limelight after their obscene Instagram Reels on a moving scooter and inside the Delhi Metro went viral on social media during Holi have been arrested by the Noida Police on Thursday.

There are reports that the girls and their partner, who was riding the scooter in the viral video, have been arrested. The girls were facing criticism for spreading obscenity on the streets of Noida and in the Delhi Metro under the guise of Holi.

Noida Police Issued Hefty Fine

The Noida Police issued a fine of Rs 33,000 on Preity, Vineeta, and Piyush for making obscene reels on a moving scooter while riding triple seat and without a helmet.

No Money To Pay Fine

The girls told the media that they do not have the money to pay the fine issued by the authorities. They also claimed that they had made a reel for the first time on the scooter and that the authorities imposed a hefty fine on them.

Girls Issued Apology

The girls also issued an apology for their obscene stunt and said that they would never repeat the same mistake again. They clarified that they were not performing a stunt but were making Instagram Reels. They apologized with folded hands and also asked for help, stating that they didn't have enough money to pay the hefty fine imposed by the Noida Traffic Police.

Case Registered

There are reports that the girls and their partner were arrested, and a case under sections 279, 290, 294, 336, and 337 has been registered against them. Additionally, there are reports that the total fine on their scooter has been raised to Rs 80,000. Several other videos of the girls performing vulgar and dangerous stunts on their scooter are also available on their Instagram account.