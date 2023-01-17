Man inks 'barbed wire tattoo' on his forehead in viral TikTok video, regrets later

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 04:07 PM IST
Love to apply henna or tattoo your skin? How about your desired design going wrong and making you regret for inking it? We can empathise with that feeling when things mess up and attract bad reactions from people we meet. A man who inked a weird design all the way on his forehead regretted the decision soon after.

Raurie Williams, an internet sensation from Birmingham revealed in his TikTok reel that he spot the tattoo design on Google and believed it to look cool on him. However, he now regrets inking it on his forehead as people confuse the "barbed wire tattoo" to be a "hair transplant."

Raurie goes by the name NoHun on social media, and is an internet sensation from Birmingham who was once penniless but now has 553.2k followers and 18.2 million likes on TikTok.

In his recent TikTok reel, he responded to a comment that read “What have you drawn on your head?” and tried explaining that it was a barbed wire tattoo. He can be heard saying (translated), "Basically means you know, nobody can get deep into my mind. I’m lying, I just got it on Google. It doesn’t mean anything, I don’t know why I’ve got it to be honest." "I really regret it now," he added.

