Viral photo: Lionel Messi's lotus tattoo reminds Indians of BJP | Twitter

The enticing match between France and Argentina has ended with Messi and his team holding the world cup. Similar to how fan craze for Messi never fades, he being in the spotlight never goes off too. After the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, Argentina's star player Lionel Messi has gone viral for the tattoo that he carries on his hands.

Images of Messi's lotus-themed tattoo has been spotted to viral on social media. When the inked art caught the attention of Indians, they took to sync it with the logo of the Bhartiya Janata Party BJP as both have the lotus in common.

Messi bhi BJP ka Samarthak nikla...



Bhagwa 🚩 ka kamaal pic.twitter.com/B92FSozZ9U — Anuj Kumar Jain (@AnujKum45685906) December 20, 2022

#Messi ki jeet mai bhi BJP ka hath hai 🤣😂 https://t.co/VVZS4SeBXa — Wroken Gaming (@WrokenGaming) December 20, 2022

After 36 long years, Argentina finally won a World Cup title, erasing years of doubts and questions about whether a country known for having some of the world's greatest soccer players could really perform on an international stage. The country won its first title in 1978, but lost finals in 1930, 1990 and 2014.

At the end of the first half, many were gearing up to celebrate as Argentina led 2-0 and clearly dominated the match. But that early happiness turned to anxiety as France caught up, ultimately leaving the score at 3-3 before Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties.