Football fever in Kerala: Newly-wed couple flaunts Kylian Mbappé-Lionel Messi jerseys at wedding reception

A couple from Kerala decided to make their wedding day even more special and memorable as the football fan jodi took to don football jerseys over their traditional wedding attire.
The pictures from their wedding reception show the newly-wed pair flaunt Kylian Mbappé-Lionel Messi jerseys. The groom smiled and expressed his love for Argentina's star player Messi while his lady love cheered for French footballer Mbappe. Identifying them as Sachin and Athira, the BBC news reported, "Sachin is an Argentina fan, while Athira is a passionate supporter of the French football team."
According to reports, the couple tied the knot in Kochi just hours before the final began on Sunday. Later, they travelled to Thiruvananthapuram for witnessing the football match together and see Sachin-supported team win the FIFA world cup 2022.
