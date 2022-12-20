Santa Claus lands at Mumbai Airport ahead of Christmas, pictures go viral | Twitter

It's the Christmas season and people are excited to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Meanwhile, singing carols together and awaiting the gift from the Santa is also something most are engaged with. With the intention to spread the Christmas vibe all across the globe, our very loved character from the December days, the Santa Claus, is on a world tour.

Finnair airline and VisitFinland (a tourism company) jointly organised a world tour for the Santa Claus inorder to spread the Nordic Christmas cheer. Where's the Santa travelling right now? He just landed at the Mumbai Airport flaunting his long-white beard and red clothing.

On Monday, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) tweeted the images of Santa being spotted at the premises as he made way to India.

We would like to thank @Finnair for bringing such a jolly-good guest to our #GatewayToGoodness. We invite you all to visit Santa’s official country this festive season, as Finnair operates three weekly flights to Helsinki. #Christmas #Finland #Mumbai #Passengers #Airport pic.twitter.com/DAxny0876Q — CSMIA (@CSMIA_Official) December 19, 2022

A report in the aviation magazine 100 Knots suggested that the gift man greeted children and other passengers wherever he travelled. He isn't flying back that soon from India as he will be visiting hospitals and universities, including King Edwards Memorial Hospital and IIT- Bombay. He shall also be spotted at the Phoenix Palladium.

Mentioning of this eye-grabbing travel during Christmas, Finnair wrote on their website that the idea traces back to 1983 when Finnair flew its first direct flight from Helsinki to Tokyo.