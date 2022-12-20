Indore: ‘Santa Bag’ comes with ‘Clause’ to keep kids cosier

Representative Image | Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the frigid winters approaching the city, the women and child development department has decided to collect and distribute woollens and sweaters to children enrolled in anganwadis and others. With their concept of “Santa Bag”, which received great response from the people in the city, the WCD has already collected hundreds of sweaters and warmers, donated by people.

“Around a hundred sweaters have been collected by the department through the ‘Santa Bag’ scheme, which will be distributed to the children of anganwadis and others. They will also organise a Christmas party and the CDPOs will arrange and enact the celebration accordingly,” said Ramniwas Budheliya, Joint Director, Women and Child Development Department.

There has been a slight tweaking in the diet plan for the anganwadi children, who will now be provided with greater intake of protein food as supplement diets. “Winter brings along the need for protein intake. There are regularly new diet plans which are introduced for the benefit of children. This season, the focus is on leafy vegetables and a few seasonal fruits which are necessary for childrens’ intake.” said Anita Joshi, CDPO, Zone 6.

Awareness programs for parents

The women and child development department is regularly conducting their counselling sessions and awareness programme for the parents whose children are registered with the anganwadis. Meenakshi Harvansh, CDPO, Zone 7 informed the Free Press that the children are only provided diet supplements by anganwadi and later, parents have to stay focused about their kid’s diet.

Christmas is going to be merrier for all

While the WCD has received good response thanks to the ‘Santa Bag’ scheme, they will be distributing the stuff collected during the Christmas week. The surprise is not limited to the clothes, but the department will also be distributing customised gift boxes for the children and their families.

