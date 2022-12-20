e-Paper Get App
Indore: Man who threatened city bus driver with knife arrested

The incident was captured in the CCTV installed on the bus

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 12:00 AM IST
Picture for representation
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Monday arrested the accused who had threatened a city bus driver by brandishing a knife in Khajrana area last Tuesday. The incident was captured in the CCTV installed on the bus.

Khajrana TI Dinesh Verma said that the accused is Shahzad resident of the Azad Nagar area. Verma said police team raided several places to arrest the accused.

TI Verma said that the CCTV footage shows the accused brandishing a knife and telling something to the driver while the conductor of the bus was seen trying to pacify him. The accused later alighted from the bus after threatening the bus driver with dire consequences. The passengers, especially women, were terrified after the incident.

