Mr Asia Yatindra Singh's road show: After clean city, now campaign starts to make Indore top in fitness

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After being on top in cleanliness for six consecutive times, now the campaign has started to make Indore number one in terms of fitness. This campaign, which started with the name First Fit City in India, started on Sunday, in which Mr Asia Yatindra Singh made the youth aware of health by doing a road show.

Nilesh Jain, who started this campaign, said that in the current era, people are not paying attention to their health in the run-of-the-mill life, due to which many diseases surround the youth at an early age. In view of this problem, this campaign is being run. The campaign started on Sunday from 365 Days Gym located at Annapurna Road. In which Yatindra Singh, who was MrAsia, awakened the youth towards health by doing a road show in an open jeep. This road show of Yatindra Singh, who came out in an open jeep, started from Vaishali Nagar to Rajendra Nagar and then reached back to Vaishali Nagar via Annapurna Road.

During this, a large number of youths were present with him. There was competition among these youths to see Yatindra Singh and to take selfie with him. Addressing the youth during the roadshow, Yatindra Singh said that they should take a pledge and work together to make Indore one of the fittest cities in the country. During this, Mayor of Indore Pushyamitra Bhargav, State Coordinator of Bharatiya Janata Party Economic Cell Yogesh Mehta, MIC member Bablu Sharma were specially present.