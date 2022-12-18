Madhya Pradesh: Another Aaftab threatens to chop girl into 36 pieces, arrested in Indore

Accused Aaftab | ANI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested for allegedly posing as a Hindu to befriend a girl and subsequently threatening to kill and chop her into 36 pieces in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, an official said on Sunday.

The accused who was identified as Aaftab posed as Rahul on social media to establish relations with the girl.

According to the police, when the girl came to know the truth, Aaftab threatened to kill her and chop her into 36 pieces, about which she told brother. Her brother then reached the regional park in the city with Bajrang Dal members. The girl had called Aaftab to the park to meet on Saturday.

Upon Aaftab's arrival in the park, the members of Bajrang Dal thrashed him. They took him to the Rajendra Nagar Police Station and registered a complaint.

"The girl registered the complaint that the accused introduced himself as Rahul to befriend her, but when she came to know the reality, he threatened to kill her and chop her into 36 pieces," Additional Commissioner Rajesh Hingankar said.

He said that a case has been registered against Aaftab under sections 323, 294, 506, assault, intimidation and Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act 3, 4.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

The incident comes weeks after the horrific murder case in Delhi came to light in which the accused in the case, Aaftab Poonawalla allegedly murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopped her into 35 pieces. The accused was arrested by Delhi Police.

