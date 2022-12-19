WATCH: Lionel Messi's mother embraces son after Argentina win FIFA World Cup 2022

Messi's mother gives him a hug after Argentina won the FIFA World Cup 2022 | Twitter

Lionel Messi's mother could not contain her excitement after her son led Argentina to victory in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final on Sunday.

Messi's mother surprised her son by running up to him on the pitch and giving him a big hug after Argentina beat France in the summit clash.

The emotional and beautiful moment was captured on camera by the thousands present at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Videos of the mother-son embrace is going viral on social media since Sunday night.

Messi joins elite Argentina list

Argentina captain Lionel Messi joined an elite list of footballers on Sunday when he lifted the FIFA World Cup 2022 title in Qatar.

Messi became the third captain after Daniel Passarella and Diego Maradona to lead Argentina to victory in the World Cup final. Messi was instrumental in the win as well, scoring twice in regulation and extra-time before the match went into penalties.

He opened the scoring in the 23rd minute to break the deadlock after Angel Di Maria earned a penalty for Argentina. It put him ahead of Kylian Mbappe on the number of goals in this edition.

Di Maria himself doubled the lead in the 36th minute before the defending champions hit back in the second half through Mbappe, who scored two goals in the space of 97 seconds to level the equation.

Messi then put Argentina ahead once again in extra-time to take his tally at the FIFA WC to 7 goals. But again, France pulled things back as Mbappe converted a penalty two minutes from the final whistle to take the game into the penalties.

