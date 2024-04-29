 'Chelsea Means A Lot To Me': Thiago Silva To Leave Club After The Season
Thiago Silva joined Chelsea from Paris St-Germain in August 2020 and made 151 appearances for the former.

IANSUpdated: Monday, April 29, 2024, 06:03 PM IST
Thiago Silva | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Defender Thiago Silva will leave English side Chelsea at the end of the 2023/24 season after spending four years at the club, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

Since arriving on a free transfer from Paris St-Germain in August 2020, Thiago has made 151 appearances for Chelsea and won the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup. The defender, who was capped 113 times by Brazil, has made 34 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this season.

"Chelsea means a lot to me. I came here with the intention of only staying for a year and it ended up being four years. Not just for me but for my family, too," Silva said in a statement.

"I think in everything I did here over the four years, I always gave my all. But unfortunately, everything has a start, a middle and an end. That doesn’t mean that this is a definitive end. I hope to leave the door open so that in the near future I can return, albeit in another role here. But…it’s an indescribable love. I can only say thank you.

"It is already hard saying goodbye in the most normal of circumstances but when there is a mutual love, it’s even harder. But once a Blue, always a Blue. Goodbyes are for those that leave and don’t come back. I intend on coming back one day..." he added.

