Man Gets Hit By Train While Filming Reels On Railway Track; Chilling Video Surfaces | Twitter

A youth standing on the railway tracks and posing for reels amidst the train's arrival has been reported online and the chilling footage records the reckless behaviour that dragged him to death. The man was along with 2-3 other boys at the premises when the train signalled coming with a loud horn which was heard but ignored purportedly to keep up the 'fun' and thrill on.

(Warning: Graphic content)

Video goes viral

Despite the train's warning to clear the track, one of the youths stood very close to it and in turn got hit by the transport. The chilling incident was caught live on camera and has now surfaced online and gone viral.

Chilling moment caught on camera

The footage captures the man initially waiting for the train's passage to posing along in the backdrop of the moving train. However, as he fearlessly yet foolishly stood in great proximity to the speedy transport, he was forcefully hit to the ground.

The viral video doesn't share details of the location or the condition of the youth who faced the consequences of his frivolous behaviour. Details are awaited in this regard along with information concerning any legal action that followed.