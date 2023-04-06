WATCH: Saree-clad woman dances on railway track to create Instagram reels; but when train arrives... | Instagram

Social media influencers, in recent days, are spotted filming content at risky locations that only attract them fine but also the risk of losing lives. After videos of Instagrammers stopping their vehicles midway or performing road rage stunts to go viral surfaced online, yet another footage shows a woman creating reels on a railway track.

In a couple of videos shared by Avnikarish Avnikarish, who has more than 400K followers on Instagram, the woman was seen dancing to create reels from the midst of a railway track.

One of the videos showed her sitting on the tracks and setting her hair right and later standing up to pull some quirky steps to the Haryanvi song titled "420." In another video, we could see a train approaching the route, which hinted at the railway track being functional and thus her attempt being risky. However, the train didn't stop her from dancing and creating reels for social media. Take a look at the video to know how she managed things out there.

As the train arrived, she seemed to have experienced fear. Taking to Instagram, she expressed her apology for filming videos at such dangerous spots and also warned others about it. She captioned her dance reel that showed the train arriving and passing by in the background, and wrote, "Sorry friends, this video is dangerous and I also got very scared. But it was running slow." She cautioned viewers and noted further: "Please, nobody should make such videos, I also won't."

Other videos shared by the dancer-content creator show her recklessly crossing a busy road wearing ghunghat (face covered), dancing at the Delhi metro premises, and so on... Sadly, only a few comments reflected on her concerning dance reels and risky acts. Most netizens appreciated her courage to dance without any hesitation in a public space.

