Why are Manjulika, Money Heist, and Squid Game player 001 being spotted in the Delhi Metro? boAt X Netflix is the answer; details inside

The internet has gone viral with videos showing Netflix characters come to life in the metro and turning their boring travel into a little dramatic one. Manjulika, Money Heist, and a Squid Game character entered the Delhi metro in a promotional video for boAt X Netflix

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 03:47 PM IST
Delhi: Did you come across the video of Manjulika (Chandramukhi) walking and scaring passengers in the Delhi metro? She wasn't alone but was accompanied by fellow cine characters such as Money Heist, and Squid Game player 001. In case you are wondering what's it all about and why they these characters visited the transport, the answer is the viral video being a boAt X Netflix advertisement.

The internet has gone viral with videos showing Netflix characters come to life in the metro and turning their boring travel into a little dramatic one. Manjulika, Money Heist, and a Squid Game character entered the Delhi metro in a promotional video for boAt X Netflix.

WATCH FULL VIDEO:

Viral Video: Woman dressed as Manjulika (Chandramukhi) scares passengers in Delhi metro and grabs a...
