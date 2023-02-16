'Main apna gala kaat dunga road pe': Man heard saying after getting into brawl with Prithvi Shaw |

Cricketer Prithvi Shaw has made the news for the wrong reasons as a video of him and his fans getting into a fight has gone viral on social media. It has been noted that two fans spotted Shaw at a nightclub and wished to take selfies with the cricketer. However, things didn't turn likely and all it ended up was a brawl outside the Mumbai pub.

The video from the incident records one of the cricketer's fans, identified as Shobit Thakur, saying, "Meine agar murder nahi kiya na apna...Main apna gala kaat dunga road pe. (I will murder myself... I will cut my throat right here on the roadside)."

Thakur was with his female friend and social media influencer Sapna Gill during the incident. "Even we have come to party here. What if he is a cricketer, he is so because we respect him. Aren't we anything," the duo can be heard slamming Shaw for his behaviour. These words were made while Thakur and Gill were addressing the officials on the site.

Sapna Gill and Shobit Thakur have accused Prithvi Shaw of physical assault outside a Mumbai pub on Wednesday night. "Sapna was assaulted by Prithvi. A stick was seen in Prithvi’s hand,” Gill's lawyer Ali Kashif claimed.

The woman accused argued and threatened Shaw's friend and flatmate Ashish Yadav, who was also present there, to pay Rs 50,000 to settle the matter or else she would lodge a false police complaint against them, the police official told media. Following the scenario, Yadav took to file a police complaint. Yadav has been staying with Shaw for the last three years at Bandra.

Sapna Gill has been arrested by Mumbai Police and taken for a medical test. Oshiwara Police have booked eight people under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (143, 148, 149, 384, 437, 504, 506) after the incident.

Investigation into the case is underway, the police official said.

(With PTI inputs)

