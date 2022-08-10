Madhya Pradesh: Thief worships goddess before stealing temple's donation box, video goes viral

Incidents of robbery aren't bizarre anymore, yet, a man worshipping the deity or rather seeking forgiveness in advance before stealing the donation hundi from a Hindu temple was captured in a viral video.

According to reports, the incident took place at around 4 am earlier in August at Sukha village of Jabalpur. The area fell under Madhotal police station.

To the unversed, Sukha is home to an old temple of goddess Lakshmi. The holy site which is believed to attract enough donation and charity by devotees is the location where the theft occurred.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV which showed the thief praying in front of the Hindu idol before stealing the donation box.

