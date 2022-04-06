Watch video: Devi's punishment? Andhra man who built hole in temple wall to steal, gets trapped in it

At times we always leave it god to punish people for their wrong doings, believing in the power of karma. In a recent incident from Andhra Pradesh, a man who built a tunnel-like hole - to steal from a temple - got trapped in his own dig.

According to a report by Times Of India, the 30-year-old thief identified as R Papa Rao is addicted to liquor for which he tries to steal. He entered the Jami Yelamma temple in the village to steal the silver ornaments prevalent at the temple through a small hole in the wall.

Watch the video, right here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 02:55 PM IST