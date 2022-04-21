'Britannia Marie GOLD' rakh lete: Meme fest hits Twitter after Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas name their daughter ‘Malti Marie’

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her pop star husband Nick Jonas have reportedly named their daughter 'Malti Marie Chopra Jonas'.

In January this year, the couple announced via social media that they have become parents to their first child via surrogacy. Interestingly, their daughter’s name is a tribute to their mothers Dr Madhumalti Chopra and Denise Marie Miller Jonas.

Soon after the update reached the ears of netizens, they took to react in the hilarious way possible. Take a look a few memes, funny tweets:

Nick Jonas before deciding his daughter's name 'Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' pic.twitter.com/zkrFihfCws — Kisslay Jha🇮🇳 (@TrollerBabua) April 21, 2022

#PriyankaChopra and #NickJonas have named their daughter ‘Malti Marie Chopra Jonas’.



Meanwhile me trying to learn baby's name be like:- pic.twitter.com/lPGBkzjxQx — Mindblower (@Mindblower81) April 21, 2022

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 02:39 PM IST