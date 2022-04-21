e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Viral / 'Britannia Marie GOLD' rakh lete: Meme fest hits Twitter after Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas name their daughter ‘Malti Marie’

'Britannia Marie GOLD' rakh lete: Meme fest hits Twitter after Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas name their daughter ‘Malti Marie’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter’s name ‘Malti Marie’

Authors

Swarna Srikanth | Updated on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 02:39 PM IST

Advertisement

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her pop star husband Nick Jonas have reportedly named their daughter 'Malti Marie Chopra Jonas'.

In January this year, the couple announced via social media that they have become parents to their first child via surrogacy. Interestingly, their daughter’s name is a tribute to their mothers Dr Madhumalti Chopra and Denise Marie Miller Jonas.

Soon after the update reached the ears of netizens, they took to react in the hilarious way possible. Take a look a few memes, funny tweets:

Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Light showers in Mumbai, netizens react Light showers in Mumbai, netizens react

ALSO READ

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter’s name ‘Malti Marie’ is a tribute to their mothers... Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter’s name ‘Malti Marie’ is a tribute to their mothers...
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 02:39 PM IST