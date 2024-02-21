'Maa Ki K******': Senior Police Officer Allegedly Abuses Youth Caught During Raid At Snooker Parlour In Hyderabad (VIDEO)

'Maa Ki Kirkiri': Senior Police Officer Allegedly Abuses Youth Caught During Raid At Snooker Parlour In Hyderabad (VIDEO) | Twitter

Hyderabad: A video has emerged on the internet in which a senior police official from Hyderabad is allegedly abusing a youth who was caught during a late night raid at a snooker parlour. The video was shared by an advocate in which the senior police official is allegedly using abusive language against the youth caught during the raid and also commenting on his religion. The police officer is said to be Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South West Zone Sri. Aswaque. He can be seen in the video confronting the youth in Hyderabadi style.

The DCP can be heard in the video yelling at one of the youngsters caught in the raid. He also slammed them for being born in Muslim community, however, the DCP also belongs to the same community. He said, "Kya Ghaleez Kaum Me Paida Ho Gaye Tumlog Maake*****."

'Maa Ki Kir****'

However, it is not clearly heard in the video. He is also heard using the infamous Hyderabadi slang "Maa Ki Kir****" a lot while confronting the youth. He also said that he wants to meet their parents and know from where do they get so much money to spend in places like these.

The video was shared on social media on Tuesday (February 20) and the it appears that the video was from a police raid at a snooker joint in Hyderabad. The DCP is seen furious over the youngsters wasting their time and money at such places. He claims that there is no need to stay awake till late night and waste their parents' money in such manner.

Counselling With Their Parents

He also ordered the other police officers present at the spot to take the youngsters caught in the raid and call their parents at the police station. He also asked the officers to leave them only after a proper counselling with their parents at the police station.

The video was shared on X by Mohd Raheem who claims to be an Advocate at the Telangana High Court. Sharing the video on his official X account he said, "What kind of language is used by Addl DCP South West Zone Sri Aswaque sir by abusing in filthy language. If violated law, he got all authority to book case under relevant law and let Court take appropriate action against them. Is using such language justified?"

Action Against The DCP

He also appealed the Hyderabad Police Commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy to take action against the senior police officer caught in the video abusing the younster. He said, "Sir, hope you will look into this and take appropriate action as per law against the erring officer." The netizens are reacting to the video shared by the advocate and claiming that the police officer has not abused anyone's mother of father.

'Azharuddin Also Used Same Language'

One of the users said, "If you have a language problem, he hasn’t abused anyone’s mother or father, that’s very clear, Maa Ki Kirkiri isn’t a abuse it’s a local slang, even Azharuddin used it during a match." Another user said, "What kind of abusive language is this?Abusing their mother's, bringing religion into it. Which policing manual is being followed. What handbook is provided to him?"