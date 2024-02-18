Caught On Cam: NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad Gets Into Abusive Spat With Munawar Faruqui's Friend At Comedian's Mumbra Event

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui attended a fan event in Mumbra region of Thane district on Saturday evening, and while it was expected to be a joyous night, it did not go as per the plan. NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad, who had organised the fan meet, was seen getting into an ugly spat with the comedian's friend right in the middle of the stage, and the fight resulted into an embarrassing public spectacle.

A video of the spat has now gone viral on the internet in which Awhad can be seen heckling a few men on stage and asking them to get down. It was then that Munawar's best friend, Sadakat Khan, who accompanied the comedian almost everywhere, was seen sharing his identity with the MLA, but the latter seemed to be in no mood to listen.

Abusive Kalesh b/w Ex. Former Housing Minister of Maharashtra Jeetendra Aswad and Friend of #MunawarFaraqui

Sadakat Khan during Munawar Meetup

pic.twitter.com/eEMz26ArJJ — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 18, 2024

Awhad was seen shouting in the mic, "Ek ek kar ke sablog upar aa rahe hai bolke main iska bhai hoon, main uska bhai hoon. Toh sabko upar le lu kya?"

The argument between Awhad and Sadakat escalated and the latter refused to get off the stage, and was seen sitting in a corner, visibly upset over the altercation.

Munawar's fan meet in Mumbra has been in news since Sunday morning for all the wrong reasons. It was earlier reported that police had resorted to lathi charge at the event to control the overwhelming crowd.

Not just that, but some miscreants took advantage of the commotion, and several mobile phones and other valuables were stolen from the fans who had gathared at the Abdul Kalam stadium in Mumbra for the event.

Munawar himself was mobbed and heckled as he stepped out of his car to reach the stage, and he was seen telling the crowd to stay calm and not give rise to any untoward situation.