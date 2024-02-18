Thane: Fans Lathi-Charged, Phones Stolen At Munawar Faruqui's Event In Mumbra (VIDEO)

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui faced a rather unpleasant situation on Saturday evening after he reached Mumbra in Thane district to attend an event, organised by NCP-Sharad Pawar faction leader Jitendra Awhad. The comedian was mobbed and heckled, and the police had to resort to lathi-charge to control the overwhelming crowd in the vicinity.

The event was organised by Awhad at the Abdul Kalam Stadium in Mumbra and people from all around Mumbai and Thane, as well as from other parts of Maharashtra, Delhi and Bihar had gathered there to witness the comedian.

Several videos have surfaced on the internet in which Munawar can be seen being escorted out of his car to the stage as an out of control mob tried to catch a glimpse of the comedian.

Read Also WATCH: Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui FALLS As Fans Mob Him Outside Posh Mumbai Restaurant

Lathi charge at Munawar's event

As Munawar reached the venue and got onto the stage, the crowd present at the stadium went berserk and broke barricades to move near to the comedian.

Despite heavy police bandobast, the crowd seemed to be uncontrollable, and in a bid to maintain law and order, the cops were seen resorting to lathi charge, which further aggravated the situation.

The lathi charge by police sent the crowd into a tizzy, and as they ran helter skelter, it gave rise to a stampede-like situation at the stadium.

Phones, wallets stolen

Several thieves and miscreants present among the crowd took advantage of the frenzy and robbed people off their mobile phones and other valuables.

Post the event, several people reached the nearby police station to register complaints regarding theft of their phones and wallets.

Neither Munawar nor the organisers have issued an official statement on the entire incident yet.