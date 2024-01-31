WATCH: Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui FALLS As Fans Mob Him Outside Posh Mumbai Restaurant

Munawar Faruqui, who recently won the reality show Bigg Boss 17, stepped out for dinner in Mumbai with his friends on Tuesday night and as he exited the restaurant, he was mobbed by a sea of fans. While he was initially happy to see his fans, things escalated when the crowd went out of control, and Munawar himself was seen tumbling and falling due to the commotion.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet in which Munawar can be seen greeting his fans and thanking them for their love. However, the uncontrollable mob tried to get as close to him as possible in a bid to click photos with him, and that is when the comedian lost his balance.

Munawar was seen falling right in the middle of all the commotion, and the guards around quickly came to his rescue. As he got back on his feet, he was seen telling his fans to calm down and not cause a mishap.

He also pointed out that there were kids around and that they might get injured due to the heckling. To avoid any further inconvenience, Munawar was seen zooming off in his car without wasting another minute.

Munawar, who had earlier won the reality show Lock Upp, emerged to be the winner of Bigg Boss 17 on January 28, Sunday, after defeating the likes of Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra and others.

He received a warm welcome in his turf Dongri, where hundreds of people gathered, blocked all roads and climbed roofs, all to catch one glimpse of the Bigg Boss 17 winner with his trophy.