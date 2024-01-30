Mumbai: Drone Used Illegally To Capture Munawar Faruqui's Bigg Boss Victory Celebration In Dongri; Police Registers FIR

X

Mumbai: Dongri police registered an FIR on Monday against a drone operator who was capturing Munawar Faruqui's triumph in Bigg Boss 17 for violating regulations.

After winning Bigg Boss 17, Munawar headed to Dongri in Mumbai where he was greeted by a sea of fans. In the viral videos, he was seen standing on the sunroof of his car as he lifted his trophy.

Constable Nitin Shinde, on patrol with PSI Tausif Mulla, saw people participating in the celebration near Char Nal at 4:30 pm, after which he informed the police station.

To their surprise, Shinde noticed a person using a drone camera to capture the celebration. Approaching the operator, identified as Arbaaz Yusuf Khan (26), Shinde and PSI Mulla questioned him about having proper permissions. Khan admitted he lacked the required authorisation after which police confiscated Khan's drone camera.

The authorities subsequently filed a case against him for violating the Mumbai Police Commissioner's orders regarding drone usage, emphasising the importance of adhering to regulations to ensure public safety.