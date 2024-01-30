 Mumbai: Drone Used Illegally To Capture Munawar Faruqui's Bigg Boss Victory Celebration In Dongri; Police Registers FIR
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMumbai: Drone Used Illegally To Capture Munawar Faruqui's Bigg Boss Victory Celebration In Dongri; Police Registers FIR

Mumbai: Drone Used Illegally To Capture Munawar Faruqui's Bigg Boss Victory Celebration In Dongri; Police Registers FIR

After winning Bigg Boss 17, Munawar headed to Dongri in Mumbai where he was greeted by a sea of fans. In the viral videos, he was seen standing on the sunroof of his car as he lifted his trophy.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 11:02 PM IST
article-image
X

Mumbai: Dongri police registered an FIR on Monday against a drone operator who was capturing Munawar Faruqui's triumph in Bigg Boss 17 for violating regulations. 

After winning Bigg Boss 17, Munawar headed to Dongri in Mumbai where he was greeted by a sea of fans. In the viral videos, he was seen standing on the sunroof of his car as he lifted his trophy.

Constable Nitin Shinde, on patrol with PSI Tausif Mulla, saw people participating in the celebration near Char Nal at 4:30 pm, after which he informed the police station. 

To their surprise, Shinde noticed a person using a drone camera to capture the celebration. Approaching the operator, identified as Arbaaz Yusuf Khan (26), Shinde and PSI Mulla questioned him about having proper permissions. Khan admitted he lacked the required authorisation after which police confiscated Khan's drone camera.

Read Also
Munawar Faruqui Shares Photo Of Son Mikael Holding His Bigg Boss 17 Trophy
article-image

The authorities subsequently filed a case against him for violating the Mumbai Police Commissioner's orders regarding drone usage, emphasising the importance of adhering to regulations to ensure public safety.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Drone Used Illegally To Capture Munawar Faruqui's Bigg Boss Victory Celebration In Dongri;...

Mumbai: Drone Used Illegally To Capture Munawar Faruqui's Bigg Boss Victory Celebration In Dongri;...

Tejasswi Prakash Transforms Into Elegant Princess In Ice Blue Dress

Tejasswi Prakash Transforms Into Elegant Princess In Ice Blue Dress

Preity Zinta Birthday: 8 Photos Of The Actress That Prove Age Is Just A Number To Her

Preity Zinta Birthday: 8 Photos Of The Actress That Prove Age Is Just A Number To Her

'Unemployment At Its Peak': Netizens REACT As Munawar Faruqui Receives Grand Welcome From Dongri...

'Unemployment At Its Peak': Netizens REACT As Munawar Faruqui Receives Grand Welcome From Dongri...

King Charles' British Asian Trust Cuts Ties With Rahat Fateh Ali Khan After He Thrashes Student With...

King Charles' British Asian Trust Cuts Ties With Rahat Fateh Ali Khan After He Thrashes Student With...